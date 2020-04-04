|
Donald E. Bailey, 88, formerly of Leesport, passed on Tuesday March 31, 2020 in his residence at Keystone Villa at Fleetwood. The husband of the late Virginia L. (Zimmerman) Bailey who passed in 2000. He was born in Hamburg on June 24, 1931 to the late Emmanuel W. Bailey and Pauline V. (Meals) Bailey. At the age of 18 he joined the U. S. Navy serving from 1949 to 1954. After the service he started working at Kawecki Beryclo in Temple till his retirement in 1991. During his time at the plant he was a shop steward for Local 231 of the United Steel Workers of America. Donald is survived by his siblings Leonard Bailey husband of Joan (Barrell) Bailey of Fleetwood, Jean (Bailey) widow of Leroy Yoder of Fleetwood, Rosalie (Bailey) wife of Henry Ohlinger of Fleetwood, Eleanor (Bailey) wife of Elmer Breidenstein of Fleetwood, Dian (Bailey) wife of Philip Behm of Fleetwood and Kathy (Bailey) Hilbert of Fleetwood. Donald was preceded in death by siblings Jimmy Bailey, Ardell (Bailey) Sayer, Shirley (Bailey) Geisinger, and Ricky Bailey. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be private in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reiffton. Online condolences can be made at www.maestumpfuneralhome.com Attachments area
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020