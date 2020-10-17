Donald Farrell

1/2
Donald Brodhead Farrell, 99, of Kenhorst, passed away after a brief illness on Friday, October 9, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Geraldine B. (Silfies) Farrell, she survives. Born in Allentown on April 15, 1921, Donald was a son of the late John and Myrtle (Snyder) Farrell. He was an Allentown High School graduate, Class of 1939, before he joined the US Army from 1939 to 1940 and then the US Marine Corps from 1942 to 1945 in the Pacific Theater, serving our Country proudly during WWII. Returning stateside, Donald married Geraldine B. Silfies on March 6, 1945 in St. Andrews, Allentown and celebrated 75 years of marriage this March. He managed the Farr’s Shoe Store on 5th & Penn and in the Berkshire Mall for over 40 years before retiring. In addition to his wife, Geraldine; Donald is survived by three sons: Thomas L. Farrell and his wife, Sandie of West Chester, Jan S. Farrell and his wife, Lynn of Mohnton and Mark D. Farrell and his wife, Pam of Exeter Twp.; six grandchildren: Sloane, Ian, Lindsay, Chelsea, Kelly and Matthew; eight great grandchildren: Margaux, Maximus, Cohen, Pierce, Natalie, Ophelia, Jeremiah, Charlie and one on the way. Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Donald will be laid to rest with his fellow comrades at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org and St. Jude’s Children Hospital at www.stjude.org. Fond memories, tributes and condolences may be made at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
