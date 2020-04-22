|
|
Donald Frederick Spang Donald Frederick Spang, age 97, of Chambersburg and formerly of Wyomissing passed away at Chambers Point Nursing Home in Chambersburg, PA on Monday, April 20, 2020. Born in Reading on May 17, 1922, to Luther F. and Florence Mae (Shelton) Spang. Husband of Elizabeth C. (Betty Claire Voeste) Spang. Mr. Spang graduated from Reading High School, Class of 1940, he attended Albright College for 3 years (1940-1943) and was drafted into the 105th U.S. Naval Construction Battalion (Seabees) in June 1943. He served in the Pacific, in New Guinea, and in the Invasion of Leyte in the Philippines in 1944. He was discharged from the Navy in February, 1946. Following his discharge from the Navy, he enrolled in Dickinson Law School in February, 1946, and graduated in February, 1948, with a Bachelor of Law degree. He served a six-month clerkship under John Moss, Esq., at the law firm of Richardson, Moss, and Richardson. He passed the Pennsylvania Bar exam in the summer of 1948, and was admitted to the Berks County Bar in December, 1948, last working in the law firm of Merkel and Spang. In 1998, he received an award from the Pennsylvania Bar Association, the Berks County Bar Association, and a commendation from the State Legislature for 50 years of public service as a lawyer. In addition to his duties in the law firm, Mr. Spang was an Assistant County Solicitor for the County Commissioners and was a Hearing Officer for the Pennsylvania Department of Labor. He was also Solicitor for the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Reading, and was the Solicitor for the Berks County Board of Assessment and the Berks County Board of Elections. He was also the designated attorney for the Farmers Home Administration in Berks County and was chosen as an Arbitrator by the American Arbitration Association. Active in the Republican Party, Mr. Spang ran for a number of public offices including, District Attorney in a primary election, for Judge of the Berks County Court in 1977, and was the Republican candidate for Congress of the United States in 1954 during the Eisenhower administration. He also served as First Assistant District Attorney during a part of District Attorney Richard Eshelman’s term in in office. He was a member of Lodge No. 62 of the Free and Accepted Masons, where he earned a 50 year pin in the year 2002. He was a charter member of the Wyomissing Lion’s Club, serving as its second president, and then went on to serve as the first District Governor of District 14-P, having been inducted into this office at the International Lion’s Club Convention in Nice, France in 1962. His district included all Lion’s Clubs in the Counties of Berks and Chester. He was a member of Atonement Lutheran Church since 1950 and served as the Superintendent of the Junior Department for 14 years. He was also a past member of the Church Council. Mr. Spang was a world traveler and after retirement, he spent 15 winters in Nice, France on the French Riviera, where he became a devotee of opera and the arts. He was a member there of Holy Trinity Church and studied French at the Alliance Francais de Nice. In addition to his wife, he is survived by six children, two sons: David Frederick Spang, Esq., Chambersburg, PA and Christopher Alfred Spang, Esq., Wyomissing, PA, and four daughters: Elizabeth Rebecca (Spang) Bittler, Bradenton, FL, Deborah Victoria (Spang) Zelnick, Bonita Springs, FL, Alexandra Catherine (Spang) Minarik, Williamsburg, VA, and Abigail Johanna (Spang) Hemmerich-Wartluft, Wyomissing, PA. He has twelve grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. He also has one surviving brother: Roger S. Spang, MD, San Jose, CA. Private Graveside services will be held at Laureldale Cemetery, Reading, PA. A Celebration of Life service will follow on a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Atonement Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, 5 Wyomissing Blvd., Reading, PA 19610 or to Menno Haven Memory Houses, Attn: Chuck Nelson, 300 Ridgeview, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020