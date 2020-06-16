Donald G. Miller Donald G. Miller, 85, of Leesport, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 in Reading Hospital and Medical Center after a short but vigorous battle with cancer. He was the husband of Mary R. (Mitchell) Miller. They were married July 11, 1959 and celebrated 60 years of marriage.Born in Centerport, he was the son of the late Clark T. and Dorothy I. (Rentschler) Miller. He graduated from Muhlenberg High School in 1952 and later Wyomissing Polytechnical Institute in 1956 as a machinist. He was a US Army Veteran. He was a member of Salem (Belleman’s) Church, Centre Twp. Donald worked as a toolmaker for Lucent Technologies for 37 years retiring, May 14,1994. He was a 20 year member of the Centerport Band, a member of St. John’s Lodge No. 435 F&AM, Rajah Shrine, Scottish Rite, and Rajah Chanters, where he served as treasurer for 19 years before becoming ill. He was also a member of the Rajah, Lehigh, and Schuylkill Shrine Clubs as well as The “Q” Club. He also held membership in the Alsace Lutheran Senior Club. Donald was a life member of Schuylkill Valley Ambulance Association. He always loved singing, and spending time with his family. Surviving in addition to his wife is a son: Dwayne G. Miller,husband of Karen M. (Seghetti), Centre Twp; a daughter: Sherry L. (Miller)Murphy, Cumru Twp.; three grandchildren: Erin M. (Murphy) Lis wife of Andrew, Cumru Twp., Benjamen W. Miller fiance of Lacey Spitler, Centre Twp., and Alexandra E. (Miller) Wenrich, wife of Joel, Perry Twp.; and great grandchildren: Paisley A. Miller, Evelyn G. Wenrich, Tyler K. Spitler. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother: Rev. Richard L. Miller.Services will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:00 am from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street Leesport, PA 19533.Burial will follow in Fairview (Belleman’s) Cemetery, Centre Twp. A viewing will be held Friday, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and Saturday from 9:00 to 10:00 am inthe funeral home. Masonic Services will be held Friday at 7:30 pm. We ask that those attending practice social distancing and the protocols recommended by the CDC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: Salem (Belleman’s) Church Endowment Fund, 3540 Belleman’s Church Road, Mohrsville, PA 19541 or Shriner’s Hospital for Children c/o Rajah Shrine, PO Box 40 Blandon, PA 19510. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.