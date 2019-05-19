Donald "Dick" R. Gottshall, 84, o

Leesport, passed away Friday, May 17th, 2019, at his residence surrounded by family

members.

Donald was born in Reading on May 7, 1935, a son of the late Stella G. (Reifs

nyder) and Raymond Y. Gottshall and was the husband of 60 years of Karen (Shrom) Gottshall, of Leesport.

He was a 1953 graduate of Pennside High School, Albright College (B.S.) and Spring

field College (M.S.) and served in the U.S.

Army Reserve as a sergeant. Dick taught

physical education and health at

Wyomissing Area High School for 35 years, where he was a track and cross country coach, winning several county titles while touching the lives of hundreds of students and athletes. Dick went on to coach men's and women's cross country and track at Albright College for 12 years after his retirement from Wyomissing,

succeeding his former coach and mentor Eugene Shirk.

As a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church and Grace Lutheran Church of Reading, Dick was active in church council and youth ministries.

Dick was a very giving man, spending his free summers volunteering his time and talents helping less fortunate in Reading through the Southwest Christian Ministries,

Philadelphia, and Johns Island, S.C. More recently, Dick had been an avid flea marketer, tending his stand at the Leesport Auction every Wednesday.

In addition to his wife, Karen, Donald is survived by three sons: Steven C., husband of Connie Gottshall, of Caldwell, W.Va., David M., husband of Beth Gottshall, of Shillington, Timothy R., husband of Angie Gottshall, of Avon Lake, Ohio; sister, Mary Ann, wife of Robert Axtell, of Canton, N.Y. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Sarah, Abigail, Amanda, Elizabeth, Eric, Melissa, Matthew and Jacob.

Family and friends are invited to gather on Wednesday from 10 to 11:00 a.m. at Lutheran Church of the Holy

Trinity, 102 Apple St., Leesport, PA 19533. Religious service at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Leesport Cemetery with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name are requested to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 33 South 11th Street, Reading, PA 19602.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., in Reading's Centre Park Historic District, 625 N. 4th St. at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160 Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.



