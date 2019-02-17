Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Guinther.

Donald F. Guinther, 85, of Reinholds, passed away February 13, 2019, at ManorCare, Sinking Spring. He was the loving

husband of Melva J. (Wanner) Guinther.

Born in Reading, he was a son of the late

Oscar and May Guinther.

He was a graduate of Wilson High School. Donald was employed as a mason working at various companies.

He loved the great outdoors while enjoying fishing and hunting. He also liked to bowl and play quoits with his friends.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, April, wife of Earl Eveland, Reinholds; his brother, Foss Guinther, Heidelberg Township; and his granddaughter, Britney, wife of Christopher Lutz, Lititz.

He was predeceased by his son, Donald F. Guinther Jr.; and five sisters: Meriam, Evelyn, Gerry, Flora and Doris.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be

recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



