Donald H. Beamesderfer Donald H. Beamesderfer, 87, passed away at his West Lawn home on Monday, June 1, 2020. He was the husband of Gloria (Augustine) Beamesderfer. Donald and Gloria celebrated 50 years of marriage on May 16, 2020. Born Sept. 30, 1932, in Reading, he was the son of the late Harry Beamesderfer and Ida (Valentine) Beamesderfer Sarge. Donald last worked as a guard for Security Guards, Inc. Prior to that he worked for many years at General Battery/Exide Corp. Donald was also a skilled handyman who made numerous renovations to his house. Surviving, in addition to his wife, Gloria, are a stepson, the Rev. Dr. Christopher Hershman of Allentown; a stepdaughter, Kimberly Hershman of Shillington, and two grandchildren, Alex Hershman and Nicole Hershman. Also surviving is Donald’s beloved dog, Charlie. Donald was predeceased by a son, Todd W. Beamesderfer; a brother, Charles Beamesderfer; and a sister, Geraldine “Dolly” Raifsnyder. Burial is private at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township. Kuhn Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences can be expressed at kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.