Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Bean Funeral Home
3825 Penn Ave.
Sinking Spring, PA
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Bean Funeral Home
3825 Penn Ave.
Sinking Spring, PA
Donald H. Grube Obituary
Donald H. Grube, 73, of South Heidelberg Township, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 2:10 pm in Manor Care Health Services, Sinking Spring. He was the husband of Martha A. (Rickolt) Grube. Born in Reading, Mr. Grube was the son of the late Harry R. and Agnes M. (Fredriksen) Grube. He was an accountant. In addition to his wife, Mr. Grube is survived by his daughters Laura M. Grube and Kristen A. Grube, both of Sinking Spring and his sister Joan Lease of Florida. He was preceded in death by his sister Arline Parrillo. Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring, Monday, February 24, 2020 at 10:00 am. Amy S. Landis, Certified Celebrant will officiate. Interment will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home Monday 9:00 am to 10:00 am. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
