Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
610-929-3693
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
Donald H. Hepler Obituary
Donald H. Hepler, 85, of Muhlenberg Twp, died March 18, 2020 in Reading Hospital. Born in Pottsville, Pa, he was a son of the late William H. And Grace A. (Straub) Hepler. He was a 1953 graduate of Cressona High School. Donald was a United States Army Veteran. He retired from Carpenter Technology in 1987. Donald is survived by two daughters: Donna H. Hepler and Cynthia C. (Hepler), wife of Michael Shires. Other survivors include two grandchildren: Tanya L. Hepler and Carli M. Shires. There are also three siblings: Ann Krammes, Charles Hepler and Lawrence Hepler. He was predeceased by a brother, Luther. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, March 21st at 10:00 am in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or . For the full obituary, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
