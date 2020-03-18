|
|
Donald H. Hepler, 85, of Muhlenberg Twp, died March 18, 2020 in Reading Hospital. Born in Pottsville, Pa, he was a son of the late William H. And Grace A. (Straub) Hepler. He was a 1953 graduate of Cressona High School. Donald was a United States Army Veteran. He retired from Carpenter Technology in 1987. Donald is survived by two daughters: Donna H. Hepler and Cynthia C. (Hepler), wife of Michael Shires. Other survivors include two grandchildren: Tanya L. Hepler and Carli M. Shires. There are also three siblings: Ann Krammes, Charles Hepler and Lawrence Hepler. He was predeceased by a brother, Luther. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, March 21st at 10:00 am in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or . For the full obituary, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020