Donald Heilman

Donald L. Heilman, 70, of Adamstown, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Sun., July 5, 2020. He now rests in the arms of Jesus. Don grew up in Mohnton, the son of Dorothy (Messner) Heilman and the late Robert Heilman. Married for 48 years, he was the loving and devoted husband to Linda D. (Remp) Heilman. Don was a graduate of Governor Mifflin High School, class of 1967, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a steelworker for the Continental Can Company for several years. Don then became a Drug & Alcohol Counselor, helping many patients at the Reading Hospital and Caron Foundation overcome their addictions. He later worked part time for Shady Maple in Blue Ball. He loved family vacations, eating homemade baked goods, hunting, and muddin’ in his Jeep. Don overflowed with encouragement; he was always positive. With his deep faith in God, he even considered his own health battles a win-win situation. Don was a member of Reamstown Church of God and the Adamstown Rod & Gun Club. His presence was uplifting, his smile was comforting, and his faith was unwavering. He loved his wife and family with all that he had and created a special bond with each of his grandchildren. In addition to his wife and mother, Don is survived by five children, Jessica Horst, Michael Heilman (Nicole), Amanda Ferrari (Josh), Kevin Heilman (Sara), & Heather Heilman; 11 grandchildren; two sisters, Susan Michael (Richard) & Diane Heilman; & Aunt Betty Messner. He was predeceased by a daughter, Erica Heilman. Viewing: Thurs., July 9th from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. at the Reamstown Chruch of God, 400 Pfautz Hill Rd, Stevens, PA 17578. Service: 6:00 PM at church, officiated by Reverend Arthur T. Karick. Arrangements by Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., Reamstown. www.goodfuneral.com