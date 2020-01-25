|
Donald B. Himes, 83 yrs., of Mohnton, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Hickory House Nursing Home, following an illness. He was born on December 31, 1936 in Philadelphia, Pa. Donald was the son of the late Norton and Marion (Forsythe) Himes. He was the husband of the late Dorothy M. (Lafferty) Himes, who died on November 10, 2013. Donald worked for 53 years at Acme Markets. He enjoyed camping and hunting. Donald, in retirement, helped his daughter and her family at Clair’s Restaurant in Morgantown. He is survived by a son, Clarence “Butch” and his wife Barbara Himes of Narvon, three daughters, Mabel Linginfelter of Morgantown, Dorothy and her husband Michael Martin of Bowmansville, and Clair Stanley of Mohnton and a sister, Loretta Caulfield of Philadelphia. There are 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. A calling hour will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. at The Labs Funeral Home, Inc., 141 Pequea Ave., Honey Brook, Pa. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 PM at the Caernarvon Cemetery in Morgantown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Donald to the Four Diamonds at Penn State Children’s Hospital, PO Box 852, Hershey, Pa. 17033-0852 or www.fourdiamonds.org. For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.thelabsfh.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020