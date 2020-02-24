|
|
Donald E. Hoffman, 85, formerly of Reading, passed away during the morning hours of Saturday, February 22, 2020, in The Lutheran Home at Topton. Donald was predeceased by his wife, Patricia, in 1992. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Roland T. and Edith Hoffman. Donald is survived by his children: Jeffrey J., husband of Seon Heui Hoffman, of Lansdale; Timothy S. Hoffman, of Brecknock Twp.; and Joy L. (Hoffman), wife of Jeffrey L. Fenstermacher, of Mertztown. Also surviving are eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Donald is also survived by a brother, Raymond T. Hoffman, of Brecknock Twp.; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, James Hoffman. Donald was a 1953 graduate of Shillington High School. He served his country in the United States Air Force. Donald was employed by the former Western Electric, ATT, Lucent Technologies as an electronics technician until his retirement after 30 years of service. He was a parishioner of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Reading. Donald was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, a proud member of Oley Valley Fish and Game Assn. and a lifetime member of the NRA. Relatives and friends may extend their sympathy and respects to the family on Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., at the Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home Inc. 239 South Ninth Street, Reading, PA 19602. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Resurrection at Gethsemane Cemetery, 3139 Kutztown Road, Laureldale, PA 19605. Entombment with military honors will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation, P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown MD 21741-5014, in memory of Mr. Donald E. Hoffman.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020