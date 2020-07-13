1/1
Donald J. Heinsey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald J. Heinsey Donald J. Heinsey, 80, of Topton, passed away Sunday, April 26th, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. Mr. Heinsey was formerly of Reading and Muhlenberg Township. Donald was born in West Reading,on February 11, 1940, a son of the late Jane (Ocksrider) and John Heinsey. He was the husband of Jeanne L. (Steiner) Heinsey. Widowed by Sandra J. (Dautrich) Heinsey on November 30, 1977. Donald graduated from Reading High School in 1958. He worked for Met-Ed as a relay technician until retirement; Donald was a member of Christ United Church of Christ, Temple. He was an active resident of the Lutheran Home at Topton and served on multiple community advisory committees there. Donald is survived by two sons Scott A. Heinsey and Kevin J. Heinsey (wife Deborah), a step daughter, Barbara Querry (husband Felipe Gomes) and a step son, David Querry. Donald is also survived by a sister, Linda Roth (Husband Lew); grandson Kyle Heinsey; niece Kim Andrikanich (Husband Geoff) as well as nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews from the Roth, Dautrich and Steiner families. Interment will be private at Alsace Cemetery, Reading. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: American Diabetes Assoc.,Eastern PA, 150 Monument Rd, suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, ADAEastPA@diabetes.org. A memorial service will be held Friday, July 17th at 1:30, at Christ United Church of Christ, 4870 Temple, PA 19560. The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 1:30 at the church. The Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1501 North 11th St., Reading, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 372-1624
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved