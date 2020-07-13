Donald J. Heinsey Donald J. Heinsey, 80, of Topton, passed away Sunday, April 26th, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. Mr. Heinsey was formerly of Reading and Muhlenberg Township. Donald was born in West Reading,on February 11, 1940, a son of the late Jane (Ocksrider) and John Heinsey. He was the husband of Jeanne L. (Steiner) Heinsey. Widowed by Sandra J. (Dautrich) Heinsey on November 30, 1977. Donald graduated from Reading High School in 1958. He worked for Met-Ed as a relay technician until retirement; Donald was a member of Christ United Church of Christ, Temple. He was an active resident of the Lutheran Home at Topton and served on multiple community advisory committees there. Donald is survived by two sons Scott A. Heinsey and Kevin J. Heinsey (wife Deborah), a step daughter, Barbara Querry (husband Felipe Gomes) and a step son, David Querry. Donald is also survived by a sister, Linda Roth (Husband Lew); grandson Kyle Heinsey; niece Kim Andrikanich (Husband Geoff) as well as nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews from the Roth, Dautrich and Steiner families. Interment will be private at Alsace Cemetery, Reading. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: American Diabetes Assoc.,Eastern PA, 150 Monument Rd, suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, ADAEastPA@diabetes.org. A memorial service will be held Friday, July 17th at 1:30, at Christ United Church of Christ, 4870 Temple, PA 19560. The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 1:30 at the church. The Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1501 North 11th St., Reading, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com
