|
|
Donald James Umbenhauer, 62, of Spring Township, passed away on January 13, 2020, with his family by his side. He was the husband of Peggy Irene (Mathewson) Umbenhauer, to whom he was married for 38 years. Born in Reading, Donald was the son of the late Harry L. and Ruth N. (Schmehl) Umbenhauer. He worked as a manufacturing engineering manager at NEAPCO in Pottstown for 22 years and later at Stein Seal in Kulpsville. Outside of work, Donald loved flying. In his younger years, Donald soared as a pilot of a Piper Cub aircraft. More recently, his passion turned to radio controlled airplanes, and he was a member of several area clubs. He was also an active member of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, Reading. In addition to his wife, Donald is survived by his children Julie I. Brown, wife of Zachary C. Brown of Wyomissing, and Michael J. Umbenhauer, husband of Lisa J. (Goldner) of Media, and his grandson Jakob L. Brown. He is also survived by his sister Donna Nitka, wife of William Nitka of West Wyomissing. He was preceded in death by his brother, Harry L. Umbenhauer, Jr. Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Robert G. Argot, Jr. will officiate. Interment will follow in Laureldale Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, Friday 9:30 am to 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 North 11th Street, Reading, PA 19604 in memory of Mr. Donald James Umbenhauer. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020