Donald J. (Pikey) Kauffman , 95 of Spring Twp. went home to be with the Lord on May 23 while a patient in the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Darlene M. (Painter) Kauffman. They would have celebrated 74 years of marriage on June 9. Donald was born on March 31, 1925 in Berne Station. He was the son of the late Thomas C. and Mollie (Koch) Kauffman. Donald was a 1943 graduate of the former Ontelaunee High School, Leesport. He enlisted in the Marines in March 1943 at the age of seventeen. He proudly served during WWII in the Pacific Theater as a corporal with the Fourth Marine Division. His missions took him to the Marshall Islands, Saipan, Tinian, and Iwo Jima. He received two Purple Hearts for his combat action on Saipan and Iwo Jima. Donald was employed for forty years by Columbian Cutlery Co., Reading, serving as Production Supervisor during his last twenty-five years before retiring in 1986. After retirement he worked part-time at Chapel Hill Golf Course, Spring Twp., for twenty years. He was a member of New Life of Shillington (formerly St. Luke’s EC Church) and St Luke’s “50 Plus”. More recently he had been attending Lincoln Park United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Green Briar Rod & Gun Club, Centre County, a lifetime member of Lincoln Park Fire Co., Disabled American Veterans, and Veterans of Foreign Wars. In addition to his wife, Donald is survived by two sons: Michael T. Kauffman, husband of Sandra, Spring Twp., and A. Scott Kauffman, husband of Cynthia, Wyomissing. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Kristi Kauffman; Bradley Kauffman, husband of Rebecca; Todd Kauffman, all of Wyomissing; and Kevin Kauffman, husband of Michelle, Sinking Spring. Also surviving are six great grandchildren: Alex, Sarah, Aiden, Chase, Matthew, and Allison. There are also several nieces and nephews. Donald was predeceased by his brother Arlan Trump and sisters Adeline Balthaser, Sarah Straus, and Josephine Rickenbach. Funeral Service will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring. Reverend Christopher Kurien and Reverend Bruce Wagner will officiate. Interment will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Donald’s memory to Lebanon VA Medical Center, 1700 South Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 25 to May 26, 2020.