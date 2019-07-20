Donald G. "Butch" Kerchner, 81, of

Sinking Spring, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.

He was the husband of Shirley S. (Miller) Kerchner, with whom he shared 59 years of marriage on June 25th. Butch, a son of the late William and Kathryn A. (Focht) Kerchner, was born in Reading.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Jody L. Kerchner, wife of Mark S. Parish, Oberlin, Ohio; two sisters, Dawn E., wife of John Shearer, Sinking Spring; and Sandra L., wife of Daniel Sweigart, Sinking Spring; and many nieces and nephews.

He was a member of St. John's (Hain's) UCC,

Wernersville. He was a 1955 graduate of Wilson Senior High School and a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was a proud member of the Fritztown Fire Company, and enjoyed

golfing and the outdoors. He retired in 1998 from the

Wernersville State Hospital, having previously worked for Glen-Gery Brick. After retirement he continued to work on the grounds at Manor Golf Course.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 22nd, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave.,

Wernersville. Visitation with the family will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services Monday. Burial will be in Hain's Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wilson Education Foundation, 2601 Grandview Blvd., West Lawn, PA 19609.

www.lammandwitman.com.




