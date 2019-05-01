Donald E. Kerling, 82, of Exeter Township, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019, in his home.

Born in Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late Earl S. and Mary S. (Koller) Kerling.

Donald was a painter and paperhanger, and then was a truck driver for Lentz Milling Company for 30 years.

Donald is survived by two sons, Frederick C. Kerling,

husband of Vicki, Laureldale, and their children, Fred Kerling II and Samantha Lins, and Donald E. Kerling Jr., Spring Twp., and his children: Donnie Kerling III, Kristin Goerner and Taylor Kerling; one daughter, Ginger K.

Thomas, Bernville, and her son, John "JT" Thomas II; three great-grandchildren; three sisters: Carol Welker, widow of Richard Welker, Shillington, Marietta, wife of Bill Young, Sinking Spring, and Karen, wife of Bill Conrad, Sinking Spring.

He was predeceased by his brother, Larry Kerling.

He is also survived by his companion, Henrietta VanCoeur and his walking buddy, Rocky.

Visitation with family and friends will be held on

Wednesday, May 8, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with services beginning at 7:00 p.m. in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Ave., Reading. Interment is private. Dress casual.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the

Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, 19508.

