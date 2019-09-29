|
Donald James Koch, 89, passed away
Friday, September 20, 2019, at his home.
He was the husband of Shirley Ann (Logue) Koch to whom he was married for 42 years.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion, masonic services provided by Red Lion F&AM Lodge. A viewing will be held from 9-10:00 a.m.
Friday at the Funeral Home. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m.
Friday at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery will full
military honors.
Mr. Koch was born on February 13, 1930, in Reading, a son of the late Paul G. and Mary Ann Koch.
Prior to his retirement, he had been the owner and
operator of K&K Sanitation in Reading, Galen Hall Golf Club in Wernersville, and Lazy U Motor Inn in Arizona.
Donald was a member of Free & Accepted Masonic
Chandler Lodge 227 in Reading and active with the
Shriners. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing blackjack at the casinos. He was a U.S. Army Air Corps veteran of The Korean War.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Koch is survived by a son,
Joseph Francis Conners and his wife, Christine, of York; two adopted sons, Daryl and Donald Koch; a daughter,
Linda Ann Mooney and her husband, Larry, of Geigertown, Pa.; two adopted daughters, Donna and Kelly Koch; eight grandchildren: Angelica and husband, Emmett Marianos, Starr, Skye, Heavenlee and Oceanonia Conners, David Menkins, Christina and husband, Lee Fort, and Justin Mooney; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters.
Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com.