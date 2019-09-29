Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
View Map
Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Koch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Koch


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Koch Obituary

Donald James Koch, 89, passed away

Friday, September 20, 2019, at his home.

He was the husband of Shirley Ann (Logue) Koch to whom he was married for 42 years.

A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion, masonic services provided by Red Lion F&AM Lodge. A viewing will be held from 9-10:00 a.m.

Friday at the Funeral Home. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m.

Friday at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery will full

military honors.

Mr. Koch was born on February 13, 1930, in Reading, a son of the late Paul G. and Mary Ann Koch.

Prior to his retirement, he had been the owner and

operator of K&K Sanitation in Reading, Galen Hall Golf Club in Wernersville, and Lazy U Motor Inn in Arizona.

Donald was a member of Free & Accepted Masonic

Chandler Lodge 227 in Reading and active with the

Shriners. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing blackjack at the casinos. He was a U.S. Army Air Corps veteran of The Korean War.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Koch is survived by a son,

Joseph Francis Conners and his wife, Christine, of York; two adopted sons, Daryl and Donald Koch; a daughter,

Linda Ann Mooney and her husband, Larry, of Geigertown, Pa.; two adopted daughters, Donna and Kelly Koch; eight grandchildren: Angelica and husband, Emmett Marianos, Starr, Skye, Heavenlee and Oceanonia Conners, David Menkins, Christina and husband, Lee Fort, and Justin Mooney; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now