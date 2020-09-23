1/1
Donald L. Dautrich
Donald L. Dautrich Donald L. Dautrich, 85, of Centre Twp., passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in Good Shepherd Specialty Hospital, Bethlehem. He was the husband of the late Pauline M. (Kramer) Dautrich, passed away October 10, 2013. Born in Stony Creek Mills, he was the son of the late Ellis and Sara (Fick) Dautrich. He was a member of Salem (Belleman’s) Church, Centre Twp. He worked for 35 years as a steel worker at Carpenter Steel, before retiring in 1997. He served 9 years on church consistory, and was a past member of Shoemakersville Swimming Pool Association. He was a member of Central Berks Fire Co., No 1, and Shoemakersville Fire Company. He was also a member of Shoemakersville Senior Citizens and the Carpenter Steel Retirees. He always enjoyed woodworking. He is survived by three sons: Bruce A. Dautrich, husband of Susan M. (Schramm), Manassas, VA, Russell J. Dautrich, husband of Deborah A. (Matthews), Kingston, NY, and Lester D. Dautrich, husband of Sherry L. (Riegel), Centerport; six grandchildren: Wesley Dautrich, Matthew Dautrich, Jennifer Gautam, Kelly Dautrich, Elizabeth Dautrich, and Tyler Dautrich; and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers: Richard and Elwood Dautrich; and two sisters: Annabelle (Dautrich) Lesher, and Sandra (Dautrich) Sunday. Donald was predeceased by a daughter: Donna L. Dautrich; and a sister: Joyce (Dautrich) Daub. A viewing will be held Monday, September 28, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm in Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street Leesport, PA 19533. Funeral Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Fairview (Belleman’s) Cemetery, Centre Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Salem (Belleman’s) Church, 3540 Belleman’s Church Road, Mohrsville, PA 19541. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com

