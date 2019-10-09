|
Donald Lee Hagenberger Donald Lee Hagenberger, 80, of Perry Twp., passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. He was the husband of Kay Jean (Ganter) Hagenberger. They were married on May 26, 1973, and celebrated 46 years of marriage. Born in Harrisburg, he was the son of the late Joseph and Donnaria (Bamberger) Hagenberger. He was a graduate of Highspire High School. Donald first worked for Luden’s Candy, and last worked for Windsor Service. He was a very active member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hamburg, operating the sound system for many years. Along with his wife, Donald was a volunteer for the Food Bank and the Salvation Army. He was a member of Vaux Masonic Lodge #406 F.&A.M., Hamburg. Donald enjoyed camping and bird watching and was a jack-of-all-trades. Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Donna L. (Hagenberger), wife of Bruce Enterline, Carlisle, and Joyce E. (Hagenberger), wife of Billy Massar, Palmyra; one son, Alan W. Hagenberger, husband of Sonia, Alexandria, Virginia; and three grandchildren: Jordan (Hagenberger) Cowan, Tyler Enterline and Laura Massar. Donald is also survived by two nieces, Kelly Gajewski, wife of Fred, Birdsboro; DonnaMarie Wenrich, and her significant other, Charles Mast, Reading; and Frank Wenrich, husband of Judy, Mohnton. He was predeceased by his siblings: William and Joseph Hagenberger; and Barbara Hagenberger Wenrich. Services will be held on Wednesday, October 16 at 4:30 p.m. from St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 99 Church Street, Hamburg, PA 19526. A viewing will be held in the church Wednesday 3:00 to 4:30 p.m. Vaux Masonic Lodge service will be at 4:15 p.m. Memorial contributions may be sent to the church at the above address. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019