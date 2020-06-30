Donald L. Troutman Donald L. Troutman, 72, of Womelsdorf, passed away June 26, 2020 at 3:32 PM in his residence. He was the husband of Victoria (Evans) Troutman. They celebrated 51 years of marriage on April 26th. Born in West Reading, he was a son of the late Harold E. and Mary A. (Kantner) Troutman. Donald was a graduate of Governor Mifflin H.S., attended Penn State for business and graduated Pace Institute. He served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War with the 87th Engineers and military intelligence at the Presidio. He was a member of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, Reading and sang in their choir. He served as a Boy Scout leader at Christ (Yocom’s) Lutheran Church. Donald started his career working for his father – Harold E. Troutman Excavating form 1965-1982, then over the road driver for L&M Trucking for 3 years and in 1985 started Donald L. Troutman Excavating and operated it until 2017. While operating his excavating business he was a subcontractor to Irish Creek Excavating and later Strickler Excavating. He and his wife were operators of Peiffer’s General Store, Bethel from 2006-2009. He was a member of Pennwyn Motor Assn, Newmanstown A.A., Williamson Lodge No. 307 F&AM, Womelsdorf, Rajah Shriners, NRA, Wood House Camp, Blackwell, PA and the YR Club, Wyomissing. He was a former member of Clover Park A.A., Shillington. Donald enjoyed hunting, gardening, anything that could be accomplished with a backhoe, Travel-Switzerland, Austria, Australia, New Zealand, French Polynesia, New England, Wyoming, New Mexico were among his favorites. In addition to his loving wife Victoria, he is survived by his sister – Christine wife of Bill Kahler, Mohnton, his nieces and nephews – Rebecca wife of Peter Hohl, Kennesaw, GA, Charles M. Evans, IV husband of Cassie, Leesport, Mary wife of DooSong Jung, Dover, PA, Abraham J. Evans, NC, Sarah R. Evans, Golden, CO., Melissa A. wife of Bruce Lessig, Adamstown, great Nieces & Nephews – Isaac, Abigail, Emily, Cedrick, Cessily, Jaden, Christian, Dakota & Colt, Brother-in-laws – Scott D. wife of Claudia Evans, Charles M. Evans, III husband of Linda, Aunt Sylvia Heck, VA, Uncle Davis husband of Connie Troutman, Cornwall, PA and many cousins. Funeral services from Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Rev. Robert G. Argot, Jr. will officiate. Interment with military honors rendered by the U.S. Army and Ray A. Master Am. Legion Post # 217 in Christ (Yocom’s) Cemetery, Grill. Viewing on Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM. Masonic services conducted by Williamson Lodge No. 307 F&AM at 7:00 PM. Please remember Donald by making a contribution to Shriners Hospital for Children c/o Rajah Shriners, P.O. Box 40, Blandon, PA 19510 or Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 421 Windsor Street, Reading, PA 19601. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.