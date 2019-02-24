Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Landis.

Donald Landis, 73, of Macungie, died on February 22, 2019, in the Emergency

Department of Lehigh Valley

Hospital-Cedar Crest, shortly after

admission.

He was the widower of Barbara Ann C. (Meitzler) Landis, who died August 2, 2013.

Born in Macungie, he was a son of Lillian (Hoffman) Landis, of Macungie, and the late Donald D. Landis Sr.

Mr. Landis was employed as a carpenter by Bally Block, Bally, over 40 years until his retirement in 2009.

Donald enjoyed hunting, trapping, and the outdoors. He raised foxes and bobcats, enjoyed NASCAR, and picking morel mushrooms.

In addition to his mother, Lillian, Donald is survived by a daughter, Lisa A. (Landis), wife of Gregory P. Koch,

Fleetwood. Other survivors include brother, Richard,

husband of Marilyn (Conrad) Landis, Macungie; sister,

Linda (Landis), wife of Steven Moser, Macungie; a sister-in-law, Fern (O'Brien) Landis, widow of predeceased

brother Tony Landis, Macungie. There is one grandson,

Michael L. Koch, companion of Tanya Hausman, New

Tripoli.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. at Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, with Reverend Adam P.

Roberts, officiating. Family and friends may call on

Tuesday from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. in the funeral home. The family would like to invite family and friends to join them for fellowship at Grace E. C. Church, 421 West Main Street, Kutztown, immediately following the service. Private

burial will be held in Huff's Church Union Cemetery,

Alburtis, at the convenience of the family.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made in Donald's name to the Wild Resource Conservation Program, Bureau of Forestry, 400 Market Street, 6th Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17105-8552.

Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.



