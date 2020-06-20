Donald Larry George
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Larry George 82, passed away Friday June 19, 2020 in his Muhlenberg residence surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joan D. (Rock) George. Donald was born in Reading on December 9, 1937 a son of the late Ralph and Maude (Quinter) George. Don was an Army Veteran proudly serving his country from 1955-1958 and was employed by Isimac Machine Co., as a machinist retiring there. He also worked with his son in construction business. He loved spending time with his family, going to picnics and softball games especially his grandson’s games. He is also survived by his 3 children; Cindy R. Trievel of Wyomissing, Michael A. George and his significant other Casey of Alsace Township, Jennifer M. and her husband Michael Rahn of Reading, 4 grandchildren; Justin R. Wolf, Jared R. Wolf, Andrew J. Rahn, Jayson M. Rahn, and 3 great grandchildren; Jaden, Jude, and Jax. Don was predeceased by his 2 siblings; Kenneth George and Betty B. Fetterolf. Graveside services will be Thursday June 25, 2020 at 10:30 in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Viewings will be Wednesday June 24, 2020 6-8 p.m. and Thursday 9-10 a.m. in Auman’s Inc Funeral Home, 390 W Neversinkl Rd., Reiffton. Sharing of memories at www.aumansinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Auman's Inc
390 West Neversink Road
Reading, PA 19606
6103700200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved