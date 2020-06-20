Donald Larry George 82, passed away Friday June 19, 2020 in his Muhlenberg residence surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joan D. (Rock) George. Donald was born in Reading on December 9, 1937 a son of the late Ralph and Maude (Quinter) George. Don was an Army Veteran proudly serving his country from 1955-1958 and was employed by Isimac Machine Co., as a machinist retiring there. He also worked with his son in construction business. He loved spending time with his family, going to picnics and softball games especially his grandson’s games. He is also survived by his 3 children; Cindy R. Trievel of Wyomissing, Michael A. George and his significant other Casey of Alsace Township, Jennifer M. and her husband Michael Rahn of Reading, 4 grandchildren; Justin R. Wolf, Jared R. Wolf, Andrew J. Rahn, Jayson M. Rahn, and 3 great grandchildren; Jaden, Jude, and Jax. Don was predeceased by his 2 siblings; Kenneth George and Betty B. Fetterolf. Graveside services will be Thursday June 25, 2020 at 10:30 in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Viewings will be Wednesday June 24, 2020 6-8 p.m. and Thursday 9-10 a.m. in Auman’s Inc Funeral Home, 390 W Neversinkl Rd., Reiffton. Sharing of memories at www.aumansinc.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.