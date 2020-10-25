Donald Leiby

1/2
Donald R. Leiby, 78, of Hamburg, passed away, Saturday, October 24, 2020 in St. Luke’s Hospital- Allentown. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Ray M. and Leona G. (Geschwindt) Leiby. He graduated from Hamburg Area High School in 1960. He was self employed as an antique dealer for almost 50 years. He was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hamburg. Donald enjoyed the outdoors, especially while hunting and fishing. He was an avid basketball player, and enjoyed running and biking. He was a sports fan. Donald is survived by two sons: Erik D. Leiby, Exeter, and Corey J. Leiby, husband of Shelly R. (Zohner) Leiby, Orwigsburg; a daughter: Kimberly A. (Leiby) Bonefont, Wyomissing; and three grandchildren: Kruiz Bonefont, and Ian and Carter Leiby. He was predeceased by a daughter: Kristin L. Leiby, passed away December 14, 2012. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:00 am from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 65 S. 4th Street Hamburg (Off-Street Parking in Rear). Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Hamburg. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 am in the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com

