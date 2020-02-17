|
Donald Clarence Lerch, age 89, passed away on January 30, 2020, in his adopted home of Spokane Valley, Wash. Born in Reading, Pa., on June 9, 1930 to Clarence Lerch Sr. and Grace Lesher Lerch, Don graduated from Reading Senior High School in 1948. Don moved with his family to California in 1949 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1949 to 1953. Following his service he received his degree in mechanical engineering from Northrup, in Los Angeles. He worked as a mechanical engineer for Douglas Aircraft Co., then to EG&G, in Boston, where he mounted camera equipment on planes to film atomic bomb testing in the Pacific Ocean. Don moved to Spokane Valley in 1978 to work at ISC and to engineer computer equipment for KeyTronics. Don is survived by his brother, Jim; and his sister-in-law, Linda, of Rocklin, Calif.; and numerous nieces, nephews and close friends. He will be remembered for his outgoing and jovial personality, love of photography, Chevy Corvairs, humorous t-shirts and sand tart cookies.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020