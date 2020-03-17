Home

John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Annville, PA
Donald M. Guldin Jr.


1948 - 2020
Donald M. Guldin Jr. Obituary
Donald M. Guldin, Jr., 71, formerly of Shoemakersville, passed away Friday, March 13th, at Wyomissing Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Reading. Donald was born in Reading on July 21, 1948, a son of the late Lois (Miller) Buehler and Donald M. Guldin, Sr. He was a 1966 graduate of Twin Valley High School then attended the McCann School of Business before serving in the U.S. Army as a SP4 in the Vietnam War. He worked at the Coca Cola Bottling Co., Hamburg, then was employed at Country Meadows of Wyomissing. Skip was an avid pool player, playing in many leagues and was a huge Philadelphia sports fan, especially the Eagles. Graveside service with military honors will be Thursday, March 19th at 11 AM at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
