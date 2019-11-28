|
|
Donald P. Madara, 87, loving husband, father and grandfather, went home to be with his Savior, on November 25, 2019. He was a resident at Berks Heim Nursing & Rehabilitation and spread his love and laughter to all who came to know him. The son of Allen and Esther Madara, he is survived by his wife of 40 years, Barbara A. Madara, of Reading; a son, John M., of Mount Joy, husband of Chrystal D.; two grandchildren, Shannon A. and Heather M., both of Lancaster; and a daughter, Marie D. Aiken, wife of Bret W., of Irvine, Calif. Donald was a proud Marine and served his country faithfully in the Korean War. An avid fisherman, Donald found great joy in helping others and caring for those he loved. He will be greatly missed by the many lives he impacted. Donald was a past president of the Polka Squires, a member of the Country Western Dancers of Reading and a member of the Polish Falcons. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint John Baptist de la Salle Roman Catholic Church, Kerrick & Mitti Roads, Shillington, Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Reverend Richard H. Clement, Celebrant. Entombment with Military Honors rendered by the United States Marine Corp. Honor Guard will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery Mausoleum. The family will receive relatives and friends in Saint John Baptist de la Salle Roman Catholic Church, Tuesday, 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508, in memory of Mr. Donald P. Madara. Bean Funeral Home, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township, is in charge of arrangements, and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019