Donald R. Miller, 80, of Lower Alsace Township, passed away March 23, 2019, in Penn State-St. Joseph.
His wife, Lulu (Dierolf) Miller, passed away on October 30, 2013. Born in Moselem Springs, he was a son of the late Raymond R. Miller Sr. and the late Pearl (Long) Miller.
He was an Army veteran and was employed for 37 years as a truck driver for Berks Products and eleven years for Five Star International.
He is survived by a daughter, Tracy L. (Miller) Velez, of Reading; a son, Keith A. Miller, of Reading; a brother, Butch; and a sister, Grace; and by three grandchildren: Alies Rineck, Tyler J. Miller and Ivy Schaeffer.
Memorial services will be Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. in the Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home Inc., 910 Chestnut St., Reading. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Friends may pay their condolences on Wednesday from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 498 Bellevue Ave., Reading, PA 19605.