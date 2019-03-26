Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Miller.

Donald R. Miller, 80, of Lower Alsace Township, passed away March 23, 2019, in Penn State-St. Joseph.

His wife, Lulu (Dierolf) Miller, passed away on October 30, 2013. Born in Moselem Springs, he was a son of the late Raymond R. Miller Sr. and the late Pearl (Long) Miller.

He was an Army veteran and was employed for 37 years as a truck driver for Berks Products and eleven years for Five Star International.

He is survived by a daughter, Tracy L. (Miller) Velez, of Reading; a son, Keith A. Miller, of Reading; a brother, Butch; and a sister, Grace; and by three grandchildren: Alies Rineck, Tyler J. Miller and Ivy Schaeffer.

Memorial services will be Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. in the Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home Inc., 910 Chestnut St., Reading. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Friends may pay their condolences on Wednesday from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 498 Bellevue Ave., Reading, PA 19605.



