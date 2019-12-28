|
Donald H. Miller, 83, of West Lawn, passed away on Thursday December 26, 2019. He was the loving husband of Doris (Cochrane) Miller and they were married for 59 years. Born in State College PA, he was the son of the late Horace and Inez Miller of Sinking Spring. He is survived by two daughters, Debra L.(Miller), wife of Larry R. Bortz and Susan D.(Miller), wife of Richard Noecker of Spring Township; three granddaughters, Elizabeth Masciotti, fiancée of Alex Penna; Tonia Masciotti and Kimberlee Bortz of Spring Township; three step-grandchildren, Steven R. Bortz, husband of Amy, Sinking Spring; Michelle (Bortz), wife of Keith Hall, Exeter Township; and Adam Bortz of Mohnton; one great granddaughter, Autumn Miller and three step-great grandchildren, Jayce and Jameson Bortz and Julia Hall. Also surviving are two sisters, Louise (Miller), wife of LeRoy Cunnius of Fritztown, Jeanne (Miller), wife of Thomas Weidner of South Heidelberg Township; and one brother H. David Miller, husband of Loreen of Lincoln Park along with several nieces and nephews. Donald enjoyed spending time at the family farm, volunteering with several fire companies plus camping and traveling with his family. Donald was a graduate of Wilson High School, West Lawn and was the owner/operator for 37 years at Don’s Amoco Service Center in Reading. Upon his retirement, he was employed for 5 years by the Borough of West Lawn as a crossing guard. In addition, he was Captain of the West Lawn Fire Police and Lieutenant of the Wyomissing Fire Police for many years. He was a member of many fire associations including West Reading, Township of Spring, Liberty, Cedar Top, Grill and Friendship Fire Companies. He was also a member of the Fire Police Association of Pennsylvania as well as Berks County. He was also a member of the 148th Fighter Squadron of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard where he served for six years. He was a member of the West Lawn United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held at the West Lawn United Methodist Church, 15 Woodside Avenue, West Lawn on Saturday, January 11. Visitation at 10 a.m. and the Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to West Lawn United Methodist Church or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019