Donald R. Moatz, 92, of Exeter Township, passed away on June 2, 2019, at Reading Hospital.

Born April 25, 1927, in Boyertown, he was the son of the late Agnes (Moyer) and Paul Moatz Sr. He and his wife of 71 years, Gloria

P. (Fretz) Moatz, were married in June of 1948.

Donald served his country honorably and faithfully in the United States Army in World War II. Donald served as a surgical technician with the 130th Station Hospital, Heidelberg, Germany. He went on to work as a welder and maintenance supervisor at Reading Body Works for over 40 years.

Donald was a member of Schwarzwald United Church of Christ and was post commander for the American Legion Post 934, Exeter, for over 40 years. He loved baseball and was a founding member of the Dautrich-Mangiolardo-Moyer Exeter American Legion Baseball team in 1974.

Donald was a longtime member of the Gabelsville Athletic Association, Boyertown, the Reiffton Fire Company and the Reading Liederkranz. Donald attended the Boyertown High School and loved baseball and golfing.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Gloria, are his five

children: Donna M. (Moatz) Puwalski, wife of Richard E. Puwalski, Exeter; Keith A. Moatz, husband of Deborah (Lubas) Moatz, Clairton, Pa.; Sheila L. (Moatz) Baddick, wife of Joseph M. Baddick, Mohrsville; Steven A. Moatz, fiance of Courtney Gruhler, Blandon; and Patty L. (Moatz) Gantert, wife of Steven Gantert, Dayton, Ohio. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Brett, Marc, Mela, Tyna, Elizabeth, Steven Jr., Stefany, Nick and Steven Jr.; his great-grandchildren: Cole, Atticus, Kaitlyn, Kyle, Andi Rose, Tyler, Brantley and Rowan; and by his brothers: Paul Moatz Jr., husband of Marian Moatz, Boyertown; Kenny Moatz, husband of Bernice Moatz, Bally; and Richard Moatz, husband of Glenna Moatz, Gabelsville.

Along with his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his sisters, Janet Moyer and Bernice Prutzman.

Funeral Services for Donald will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services PC, 14390 Kutztown Road, Fleetwood, Pa., with Rev. Gary J. Dierolf, officiating. Burial with Military Honors conducted by the United States Army and the Ray A. Master American Legion Post 217 Honor Guard, Topton, will follow in Berks County Memorial Gardens. A viewing for Donald will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services PC,

Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.




