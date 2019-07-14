Donald C. Mohn, 81, of Muhlenberg Twp., passed away Monday, July 8th in Tower Health, Reading Hospital.

Donald was married to the late Florence A. Mohn, who passed away August 27, 2014. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Woodrow and Laura (Ream) Mohn. Donald was a 1953 graduate of Muhlenberg High School. Donald served in the U. S. Navy. Donald was employed for forty years at the

former Bowers/General Battery/Exide as a formation leader retiring in 2005. Also, for many years he was employed by the former Temple Sunoco.

Donald was a member of Alsace Lutheran Church in Hyde Park. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed traveling to the casinos. He enjoyed dining out. He especially enjoyed dining at the 5th Street Diner with Megan and the girls.

Surviving are Donald's children, Bonny L. Snyder, of Temple; and Richard J. Henry and wife, Brenda, of

Blandon. There are three grandchildren: Nicole Wily and husband, Matthew; Andrew R. Snyder and wife, Lilli; and Justin Soumas and wife, Angela. Also, there are five great- grandchildren: Hanna and Gavin Snyder, Hailey Boyer and Aiden and Ryleigh Soumas. There is a

stepgreat-grandchild, Madison Wily. Also there is a sister, Jean Ferro, widow of Orlando Ferro.

Donald is predeceased by a daughter, Edna Bell.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.

The Milkins Giles Funeral Home, Inc., in Temple is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.




