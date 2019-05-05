Rev. Donald Lee Murphy, 81, of Reading, passed away, Wednesday, May 1st, at his residence.

Donald was born in Middletown, Ohio, on December 5, 1937, a son of the late Dorothy (Leibcap) and Lowell

Murphy. He was the widower of Mona Faye (Eggleston) Murphy; Mrs. Murphy died in 1997.

Rev. Murphy graduated from Middletown High School, Ohio; Anderson University, Indiana; bachelor's degree in theology and earned a masters degree in theology from Moravian College.

Rev. Donald L. Murphy was the minister at the following Church of God's: Eldred, Pa.; Butler, N.J.; Reading, Pa.; and Allentown, Pa.

Donald is survived by two sons, Jeffrey L. Murphy, of West Hazleton;and Brian D. Murphy, of East Berlin. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren: Erin, Shannon, Maggie and Leanne.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7th at Mountain View Fellowship Church of God, 1255 Hampden Blvd., Reading, PA 19604. Interment at St. Mark's Cemetery, Allentown, Pa.

