Donald N. Delp, 89, of Temple, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2020 in his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 17, 1930 to Durrell and Catherine (Nice) Delp in Lansdale, PA. Donald was a member of the North Penn Hills Alumni Athletic Association Hall of Fame as well as the Muhlenberg High School Hall of Fame. He earned his Master's degree from Temple University and worked as the Athletic Director for Muhlenberg School District for 32 years before his retirement in 1984. He was a long time member of Calvary United Church of Christ. Donald is survived by his loving wife, Gloria, of 68 years, daughter, Bonnie J. Weeast (David) of Fleetwood, son, Douglas A. Delp of Temple, PA; brother, Durrell N. Delp of Lansdale, PA; grandchildren Ashley A. Koch (Jason) and Alex E. Weeast; and great grandchildren Owen, Abigail and Austin Koch. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Delp. Funeral services will be held privately at the Calvary United Church of Christ, 640 Centre Ave, Reading, PA 19601 with Pastor Steve Ohnsman officiating. Burial will take place in the Hatfield Cemetery, Hatfield, PA. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Donald's name may be made to Calvary United Church of Christ, 640 Centre Ave, Reading PA,19601 Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home, Temple PA. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be given at milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020