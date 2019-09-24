|
Donald E. Noga, 88, formerly of Crestwood and Wyomissing, went to his eternal home September 22, 2019.
He was married to Doris Anne (Ganter) Noga, who passed away February 3, 2007. They shared a loving marriage of 48 years.
Born in Reading, Donald was the son of the late Stephen and Mary A. (Krusczewski) Noga.
Don was a 1948 graduate of Shillington High School.
After graduating, he was employed by Textile Machine Works until he was drafted into the United States Marine Corps. He was a Korean War Veteran, 1952-1954, where he served one year on the front lines. When the war ended, he witnessed the signing of the peace treaty at Panmunjom. Following the signing, his orders were to patrol the Demilitarized Zone for six months. He received an honorable discharge in July 1954.
He returned to Reading and enrolled at LaSalle College thanks to the G.I. Bills. He was president of the Alpha Phi Omega Fraternity. He also played tennis for four years and was named captain his senior year. During his senior year, the team was undefeated and they were champions in their division.
After graduation, he became an elementary school
teacher at Lauer's Park Elementary School. He earned his master's degree in elementary education thanks to Penn State University. After thirty years of teaching under his belt, he decided it was time to enjoy life and his family.
A lifetime tennis player at the Berks County Tennis Club, Don spent years of playing tennis and as the years
progressed, he became known as one of the Golden Oldies.
Don was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus chapter 7179 Fourth Degree Color Core Member Pius 9th Assembly. He was also a member of the Reading
Association of Retired Teachers and the American Legion Post 12.
He loved his summers at the shores of Ocean City, N.J., where he enjoyed surf fishing and crabbing. Most of all, he enjoyed sitting around the fire at his trailer making
s'mores with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his son, Dr. Robert E. Noga, husband of Carol; and grandchildren: Lauren, Erin and Robert. All of his grandchildren are also graduates of LaSalle University.
In addition to his wife, Donald was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathleen "Kathy" Noga, who died March 6, 1989.
Donald's family gives special thanks to the staff at Phoebe Berks Village Commons and the Health Care Center for their untiring care. They would also like to thank the
Eucharistic Ministers from St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Church for their weekly visits and gifts of the Holy
Eucharist.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, September 25, at 11:30 a.m., in St. Ignatius R.C. Church, 2810 St. Albans Dr., Sinking Spring, PA 19608.
Entombment will be in Gethsemane Mausoleum. Friends and family may call from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., in the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to John Paul II Learning Center, 1092 Welsh Rd., Shillington, PA 19607. Contributions may be offered at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.