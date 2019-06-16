Donald E. Noll, 67, of Laureldale died Tuesday in his residence.

He was the widower of Lori A. (Dewald) Noll, who died April 24, 2015. Born in Berks County on December 9, 1951. He was the son of the late Charles J. Noll Sr. and Estella M. Conrad Noll.

Surviving is a son, Christopher J., husband of Kristina M. Noll, of Reading. Three grandchildren: Kyle, Kory and Emma Noll. Four stepgrandchildren: Matthew and Jordon Ernst, Ethan Schaffer, and Ciara Searle. Two brothers, George and Gerald Noll. Two sisters, Nancy Yoder and Cindy

Beecham. There are numerous nieces and nephews.

Donald was a former recording secretary and firefighter for the Goodwill Fire Company. He served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He

retired with thirty three years service as a laborer from Georgio Foods. Donald enjoyed riding motorcycle, playing pool and building models.

Private graveside services in Berks County Memorial Gardens with military honors.

Contribution may be offered to the American Cancer

Society, 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017 in memory of Lori Noll.

Condolences may be offered at milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., Temple.



