Donald L. Oldham, 83, of Exeter Twp., passed away March 20, 2020, at Reading Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia M. (Swoboda) Oldham. Born in Ogdensburg, NY, he was the son of the late Pauline Driver and Lewis Oldham. You are more precious than you realize. You are my angel and my hero, my safe haven and my universe. You are incredible and indispensable, and I will always love you. Your Syl. Don served in the United States Army as a tank and radio corpsman. He was employed by the Reading Eagle and Times as well as a tour bus driver for Carl Bieber Tourways and Klein Transportation. He enjoyed home projects in his spare time and was an avid woodworker. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four children: Todd, husband of Hue Oldham, Kamuela, Hawaii; Heather, wife of Theodore Mateuszow, Shillington; Kimberly, wife of Pasquale Castellano, Harrisburg; and Danielle Gray, Sinking Spring; and one step-son, Joseph Taylor, Allentown. There are ten grandchildren: Li, Lily, Jessica, Teresa, Antonio, Angelina, Isabella, Gavin, Nolan, and Olivia; and one great-granddaughter, Sophie. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020