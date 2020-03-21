Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Oldham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Oldham


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Oldham Obituary
Donald L. Oldham, 83, of Exeter Twp., passed away March 20, 2020, at Reading Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia M. (Swoboda) Oldham. Born in Ogdensburg, NY, he was the son of the late Pauline Driver and Lewis Oldham. You are more precious than you realize. You are my angel and my hero, my safe haven and my universe. You are incredible and indispensable, and I will always love you. Your Syl. Don served in the United States Army as a tank and radio corpsman. He was employed by the Reading Eagle and Times as well as a tour bus driver for Carl Bieber Tourways and Klein Transportation. He enjoyed home projects in his spare time and was an avid woodworker. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four children: Todd, husband of Hue Oldham, Kamuela, Hawaii; Heather, wife of Theodore Mateuszow, Shillington; Kimberly, wife of Pasquale Castellano, Harrisburg; and Danielle Gray, Sinking Spring; and one step-son, Joseph Taylor, Allentown. There are ten grandchildren: Li, Lily, Jessica, Teresa, Antonio, Angelina, Isabella, Gavin, Nolan, and Olivia; and one great-granddaughter, Sophie. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -