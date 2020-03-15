|
|
Donald P. Manley, 70, of Muhlenberg Twp., Hyde Park, passed away Friday in his residence, surrounded by his family who all loved him very much. He spent the last 17 years lovingly married to Deborah J. (Roth) Manley. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Thomas J. and Genevieve G. (Stajkowski) Manley. Donald was a 1968 graduate of Muhlenberg High School. After graduation, he joined the US Air Force and became a Sargent during the Vietnam War. He was employed at Baldwin Hardware for over thirty years. He enjoyed golfing and attending musical concerts with his family and friends. He especially loved the Rolling Stones and idolized Keith Richards. He was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed watching the Philadelphia Phillies and the Flyers. He was an animal lover and had two fur babies, Tito and Nesta, as well as his grand fur baby, Vera Lynn. Additional survivors include three children, Michael T. Manley and his life partner Christine Wentzel of Temple, Christopher B. Manley and his fiancé Chloe Vaughan of New Orleans, and Kaitlyn Goho of Reading. He is also survived by four siblings, Gloria J. Riccardi and husband Albert Riccardi and Thomas J. Manley and wife Julia Manley both of Shillington, Jeffrey Manley and wife Carla Manley of West Lawn, and Scott R. Manley and wife Cathy Manley of Reading. Donald is predeceased by a brother, Gregory L. Manley. Donald and Greg were both "big time" hitters on the golf course. Also, he is survived by his niece Amy Manley, along with two nephews, John Manley and David Grim with husband José Martínez. Family and friends may attend a life celebration with the family on Friday, March 20th from Noon until 2 pm in the Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home, 4914 Kutztown Rd., Temple. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Luslabs.org and Shenandoahrescue.org. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020