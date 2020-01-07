|
|
Donald R. Moll, 92, formerly of Perry Twp., passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 in Berks Heim. He was the faithful husband of 55 years to the late Mattie Mae "Mitt" (Fulk) Moll. Born and raised in Molltown, he was the son of the late Samuel R. and Edna (Schaeffer) Moll. Donald was a graduate of Muhlenberg High School and Berks PolyTech. He traveled the country and the world building knitting machines for Textile Machine Works. After their closing, he was a supervisor at Burkeys Knitting Mill in Hamburg, and at Brentwood Plastics, eventually retiring from Construction Fastners. Donald was a lifelong member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ in Molltown where he served many years on the Consistory and helped with many of the church functions. He also served as an Elder at church. Don was an avid sportsman. He played baseball in high school, and with numerous baseball and softball leagues. He enjoyed golf for most of his life, and was a diehard Phillies fan. Donald was a member of the Zoning Board for Perry Twp. Donald is survived by three children: Ronald R. Moll, Lansford; Sylvia K. (Moll), wife of Steve DeCosta, Auburn; and Gregory P. Moll, husband of Anne, Ontelaunee Twp.; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a sister: Jean (Moll) Yerger, wife of the late Harold Yerger. He was predeceased by an infant daughter; two brothers: Bernard and LeRoy Moll; and two sisters: Dorothy Nicholas and Elsie Billman. Services will be held on Saturday at 1:00 pm from St. Peter's U.C.C., 219 Maidencreek Road, Fleetwood, PA 19522. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday 7:00 to 8:30 pm from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport and Saturday 12:00 noon to 1:00 pm at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Peter's United Church of Christ at the above address. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020