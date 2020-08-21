1/
Donald Reitz
1946 - 2020
Donald L. Reitz, 74,died August 14th, 2020 in the Reading Hospital. Born in Mohnton June 10, 1946, a son of the late Clair and Mary Ellen (Weiler) Reitz. He was a 1964 Governor Mifflin high school graduate. He was a US Army veteran and served during the Vietnam War. Surviving is His wife, Nancy L. (Pavolaitis) Reitz; three children: Veronica (John) Mincapelli, James (June) Reitz and Kimberly (Ryan) Birmingham; five grandchildren, Evan, Megan, Caleb, Kaleigh and James and a brother, Dean (Margaret) Reitz. He is predeceased by his parents, and his brother, Richard Reitz. A memorial gathering will be at 10 to 11am on Friday, August 28th in Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA 19611 followed by the memorial service. Inurnment will be in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association Full obituary, condolences and tributes may be found at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
AUG
28
Memorial service
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
Guest Book

