Donald Richard Bachert Donald Richard Bachert, 83, loving husband, amazing father, grandfather, and friend, of Temple, Pennsylvania, passed away Tuesday, November 17 at 8:15 PM. Honoring his wish to be at home, Donald was surrounded by his family and loved ones. Donald was born February 9, 1937 in Tamaqua, Pennsylvania. He was the son of the late William Bachert and Sadie (Brobst) Bachert. On May 12, 1957, he married the love of his life, Christel (Vacula) Bachert, while stationed in Bremerhaven, Germany, during his service in the United States Air Force. Donald retired after spending many years employed at the Dana Corporation and stayed busy with household projects. He was a master craftsman and woodworker who took great pleasure in creating the countless gifts which his family treasures. Donald enjoyed reading and sharing History, Popular Mechanics, and National Geographic magazines, often sparking up conversation about those topics with those closest to him. He cherished spending time with family, traveling, and the companionship of many family pets. Donald had a smile that could light up a room. He possessed a gentle spirit, a tender heart, and a great sense of humor. He was always quick with a witty remark, which was accompanied by his unforgettable laugh. He will be missed immensely by all whose lives he touched. Donald and Christel were blessed in their 63 years of marriage. He is survived by his loving wife Christel, their four children: Jerry R. Bachert and partner Lois Savage of Flying Hills, Linda A. (Bachert) Conarty and husband George Conarty of Lehighton, Patricia L. Bachert and husband William Martin of Wyomissing, and Richard R. Bachert and wife Dr. Melanie Crites-Bachert of Portland, Oregon. There are six grandchildren: Adrienne, Dalton, Jeremy, Joleen, Kaitlin, and Leland. Also, there is one great grandchild, Kooper. A celebration of life service will be held at a future date when family and friends can gather. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County at 58 Kennel Rd, Birdsboro, PA 19508. The Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home in Temple is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com