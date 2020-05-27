Donald Robert Gilfert Donald Robert Gilfert, 84, passed away Monday, May 25th, 2020 in Berks Heim Nursing. He was the loving husband of Elizabeth Jane (Kichline) Gilfert Born in Frackville on May 21, 1936, he was the son of the late William and Marian (Eisenhart) Gilfert. He was a graduate of Frackville High School and went in the US Army and was honorably discharged in 1961. He was a graduate of the Evangelical School of Theology. Donald became a pastor of Evangelical Congregational Church and served for eight years. Later he worked as a materials handler at Thermo-Dynamics Boiler Corps. for many years until retirement. Donald was an artist and took pleasure in painting landscapes. In addition to his wife, Elizabeth; Donald is survived by Rebekah (Gilfert) Moreno of Merrillville, IN, Ruth (Gilfert) Hodge, wife of Steven of Valparasino, IN and Rachel (Gilfert) Hudson, wife of Johnny of Edgewood, MD; a son, Philip Gilfert of Albuquerque, NM and twelve grandchildren. Donald is predeceased by his daughter, Mary Gilfert-Gross and brother, William Gilfert. Services are private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Donald R. Gilfert to the Volunteer Service Board C/O Berks Heim, 1011 Berks Rd., Leesport, PA 19533-8705. The Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg is honored to serve the Gilfert family. Fond memories, tributes and condolences may be made at www.burkeydriscoll.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 27 to May 28, 2020.