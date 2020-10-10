Donald Rosello

Donald E. Rosello Donald E. Rosello, 69, of West Lawn passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was the husband of Jacqueline (DeLapp) Rosello, to whom he was married 44 years. Born April 2, 1951, in New Haven, Conn., he was the son of Modesto and Mary Angela (Raccio) Rosello. After graduating from Cheshire (Conn.) High School, Donald served in the Navy from 1969 to 1971. He held various positions throughout his career, most recently as a job coach with Goodwill Industries. Previously, he worked as a driver for Singer Restaurant Supply Co. and Keystone Blood Bank. A devoted husband and father, Donald was always there for his family and found joy in helping others, never hesitating to do what he could when needed. He knew all his neighbors, and loved interacting with people of all kinds. Donald was an avid gardener, a pet lover and a sports lover. He was a big baseball fan, particularly when it came to the Phillies. There are no words to express the gratitude and love the Rosello family have for Christiana and Eugene LaManna for the love and compassion they have shown Donald and the family. In addition to his wife, Jackie, he is survived by his parents, Modesto and Mary Rosello of New Haven, Conn., and his two sons: Anthony Rosello and Daniel Rosello, both of West Lawn. He is also survived by his sisters: Carole Bates, wife of Richard, of Las Vegas; Leslie Rosello of New Haven, Conn.; and Patricia Goldsmith, wife of Bruce, of Higanum, Conn; his brothers and sisters in-law: Joseph and Candice DeLapp of Roswell, GA; Greg and Carol DeLapp of Wyomissing; Barbara and William Ross of Bethlehem, PA; and Elizabeth Twomey, widow of James, of East Greenwich, RI; 11 nephews and two nieces. He also leaves behind his beloved dog, Abby. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the ALS Association, 321 Norristown Rd. No. 260, Ambler, Pa., 19002. The Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, West Reading, is proud to serve the Rosello family. Condolences may be expressed at kuhnfuneralhomes.com
.