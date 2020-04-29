|
|
Donald Roy Behney On Saturday, April 25, 2020, Donald Roy Behney was called home to be with the Lord after a brief but courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma. He was welcomed into heaven by his parents, Nora Kreichbaum Behney and Roy Behney, and his sister, Janet Blankenhorn. Donnie was born in Pine Grove on November 2, 1942. He attended Pine Grove Area schools, where he met the love of his life and constant companion, Carol Schneck. After graduation from Pine Grove in 1960, he continued his studies at Ford Business School in Pottsville, earning his degree in 1961. In 1964 he was drafted into the US Army and served in the 6th Battalion 71st Artillery in Vietnam. Upon his return, he married his high school sweetheart on July 9, 1966 at Salem Hetzel’s UCC, Pine Grove, where he later became a member and served on various church committees. The happy couple settled in the Pine Grove area where they raised three daughters, Dorean, Erin, and Brooke. Donnie was witty and quick with a joke. He had a passion for his family, trains, chocolate ice cream, as well as Pine Grove, Penn State and Philly sports. His family will forever cherish the memories created around the campfire during doggie roasts and on epic road trips. Especially cherished were the family vacations to the Midwest and Colorado in 1988, Germany in 2006, and Route 66 in 2009. Donnie worked as a postal clerk at the US Post Office in Pottsville retiring in 2003. In his retirement, Donnie enjoyed writing books on trains for the Pinegrove Historical Society. Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Carol Schneck Behney; Three daughters, Dorean and husband Michael Hurley of Arlington, MA, Erin and husband Jeremy Lloyd of Weilerbach, Germany, Brooke and husband Sharat Kusuma of Gainesville, FL; a sister Nancy Clauser of Bethlehem, PA; and five grandchildren, Nora and Daniel Hurley, Jacoby and Berkeley Lloyd, and Keiran Kusuma; multiple nieces, nephews and family friends. Due to the pandemic, all services will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. Interment will be held at a later date at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to the Compassionate Care Hospice, 3897 Adler Place Bldg. C Suite 180, Bethlehem, Pa. 18107, in his memory. The H. L. Snyder Funeral Home, Inc., Pine Grove is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 29 to May 7, 2020