Donald R. Sterner, 92, of Ruscombmanor Township, passed away Saturday, August
24, 2019, at 11:05 a.m. in Reading Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Betty A. (Hoffert) Sterner and on September 4, 2019,they would have celebrated 71 years of
marriage. Born in Muhlenberg Township, Mr. Sterner was the son of the late Frank A. and Esther M. (Moyer) Sterner Strohm. He was a member of Masonic Lodge 549 F&AM;
Shriners, Tall Cedars and Blue Lodge.
Mr. Sterner served in the United States Army Air Force during World War II and was a graduate of Oley Valley High School. He was a tire builder and union executive board
officer at Firestone Tire & Rubber for 34 years and worked in utility and service for Occidental Chemical Corp. for 9 years, retiring in 1989.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Sterner is survived by his
children, Diane F.(Sterner) Sanders, wife of Larry D.
Sanders, of Oley; Frank L. Sterner, husband of Nancy L. Stamm-Sterner, of Alsace Township; 6 grandchildren; 2 stepgrandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 2 stepgreat-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brother William Sterner.
Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, Friday, August 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Interment with Military Honors rendered by the
United States Army will follow in Berks County Memorial Gardens. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with Masonic Service conducted by Reading Lodge 549 F&AM at 10:45 a.m. Online condolences may be made at
www.beanfuneralhomes.com.