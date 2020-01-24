Home

Donald L. Stoudt passed away peacefully in his home, in Millsboro, Del., on January 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by former wife, Kathryn Stoudt, and survived by his children and their spouses: Michele and Winfred Wright and Corinne and Robert Gerberich; 9 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his latter wife, Ellen Meinhold Stoudt, and survived by his stepsons and spouses: Eric and Carol Anderson, Bruce and Mary Meinhold and Brad and Melanie Meinhold; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Mabel Stoudt; and his sister, Gladys Eyer. He is survived by his niece, Jacqueline Hoyer, and her son. On Saturday, February 1, 2020, there will be a visitation at noon until the Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m., at the Kirkoff Funeral Home, 206 N Main St., Bernville. Interment with immediate family. Donations in his name may be made to the Community Church of Oak Orchard, 32615 Oak Orchard Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966. Please access the obituary information and leave condolences at www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
