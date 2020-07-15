Donald T. Deist Donald T. Deist, 89, of Leesport, passed away on April 26, 2020 at Berks Heim surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 19, 1931 to the late Paul and Kathryn (Shoener) Deist in Reading, PA. He was a graduate of Muhlenberg High School. Donald was a veteran of the United States Air Force having served during the Korean Conflict. He was employed by MET ED as a meter reader before his retirement. He was the husband of Patricia C. (Turner) Deist with whom he shared 54 years of marriage. Donald was a member of the 148th Fighter Squadron, was an animal lover and also had a passion for cars. He collected so many different vehicles that at one point was almost required to obtain a Dealer’s License. Donald is survived by his loving daughter, Donna D. Torres wife of Mariano Jr., Granddaughter, Caitlyn LaSota wife of Dane; great grandchildren, Elias and Eden LaSota and the family dog, Coco. He is predeceased by one brother, Robert P. Deist and a sister, Ardell J. Griswold. A graveside service will be held at Charles Evans Cemetery, 1119 Centre Ave, Reading, PA 19601, Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 am. Funeral Services are in the care of Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home, Temple. In lieu of flowers, donations in Donald’s name may be made to St. Jude by mail to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at https://www.stjude.org/
.