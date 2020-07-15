1/1
Donald T. Deist
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald T. Deist Donald T. Deist, 89, of Leesport, passed away on April 26, 2020 at Berks Heim surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 19, 1931 to the late Paul and Kathryn (Shoener) Deist in Reading, PA. He was a graduate of Muhlenberg High School. Donald was a veteran of the United States Air Force having served during the Korean Conflict. He was employed by MET ED as a meter reader before his retirement. He was the husband of Patricia C. (Turner) Deist with whom he shared 54 years of marriage. Donald was a member of the 148th Fighter Squadron, was an animal lover and also had a passion for cars. He collected so many different vehicles that at one point was almost required to obtain a Dealer’s License. Donald is survived by his loving daughter, Donna D. Torres wife of Mariano Jr., Granddaughter, Caitlyn LaSota wife of Dane; great grandchildren, Elias and Eden LaSota and the family dog, Coco. He is predeceased by one brother, Robert P. Deist and a sister, Ardell J. Griswold. A graveside service will be held at Charles Evans Cemetery, 1119 Centre Ave, Reading, PA 19601, Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 am. Funeral Services are in the care of Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home, Temple. In lieu of flowers, donations in Donald’s name may be made to St. Jude by mail to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at https://www.stjude.org/.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 15 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home
4914 Kutztown Road
Temple, PA 19560
610-921-3121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved