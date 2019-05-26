Donald P. Todt Sr., 81, of Sinking Spring, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, at 2:55 p.m., in Wyomissing Nursing and

Rehabilitation Center.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Renate W. (Meyer) Todt. Born in Reading,

Mr. Todt was the son of the late Matthew W. and Florence F. (Baldwin) Todt. He served and was honorably discharged from the

United States Army and was a laborer at Windsor Service in Hyde Park for 33 years,

retiring in October of 1998. Mr. Todt was a life member of Sinking Spring Fire Company.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Donald P. Todt Jr., of West Lawn; and his daughters, Renee F.

Himmelberger, wife of Terry Himmelberger, of Robesonia; and Toni Aultman, wife of Rolland Aultman, of Tampa, Florida; and his 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-granddaughter.

Mr. Todt was preceded in death by his daughter, Gloria Crouse, in 2015; grandson, Chad Himmelberger; and siblings: Paul F. Todt, Rosina Winter and Katherine Wise.

Funeral service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Reverend Kerry L. Hicks will officiate.

Interment with military honors rendered by the United States Army Honor Guard will follow in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017 in memory of Mr. Donald P. Todt Sr. Online condolences may be made at

