Donald E. Walter, 88, of Mifflin Park, passed away February 22, 2019, in his
residence.
He was the loving husband of Grace A. (Hafer) Walter for 63 years.
Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Russell J. and Helen (Brown) Walter.
He served his country in the U.S. Navy
during the Korean War. He started his career as a draftsman for Reading Steel Products, then Brodel Steel Fabrications, Sinking Spring and lastly as the co-owner of J&D Steel Fabricators Inc., retiring in 1982.
Donald was a 1948 graduate of
Muhlenberg High School. In addition to his wife Grace, he is survived by his brother-in-law, Raymond Hafer; his sister-in-law,
Virginia Manel; and many nieces and
nephews.
He was predeceased by his brothers, James and Richard Walter.
Funeral services will be held on
Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Klee
Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. Linda Lilienfeld will officiate. Interment with military honors in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Twp. Viewing on Wednesday from 10:30-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
Please remember Donald by making contributions to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. www.kleefuneralhome.com