Donald E. Walter, 88, of Mifflin Park, passed away February 22, 2019, in his

residence.

He was the loving husband of Grace A. (Hafer) Walter for 63 years.

Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Russell J. and Helen (Brown) Walter.

He served his country in the U.S. Navy

during the Korean War. He started his career as a draftsman for Reading Steel Products, then Brodel Steel Fabrications, Sinking Spring and lastly as the co-owner of J&D Steel Fabricators Inc., retiring in 1982.

Donald was a 1948 graduate of

Muhlenberg High School. In addition to his wife Grace, he is survived by his brother-in-law, Raymond Hafer; his sister-in-law,

Virginia Manel; and many nieces and

nephews.

He was predeceased by his brothers, James and Richard Walter.

Funeral services will be held on

Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Klee

Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. Linda Lilienfeld will officiate. Interment with military honors in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Twp. Viewing on Wednesday from 10:30-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Please remember Donald by making contributions to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.




