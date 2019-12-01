|
Donald H. Weber, 68, of Douglassville, Union Twp., Pa., died on Saturday, November 30, 2019, in his residence. Born in Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late Harry A. Weber and Jeanette E. (Roberts) Weber, of Union Twp., Pa. He was a man with a good heart and a loving husband of Donna K. (Kline) Weber. Don was a self-employed machinist for Weber Machine in Douglassville, Pa., for 40+ years. He enjoyed hunting in his free time. Surviving Don, along with his wife Donna, is one son, Scott M. Weber, husband of Megan Weber, of Douglassville, Pa.; two sisters, Linda Donovan, of Birdsboro, Pa.; and Judy Brisan, of Wyomissing, Pa.; and two grandchildren, Chloe and Lucas. A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Dengler Funeral Home Inc., 144 N Spruce St. Birdsboro, PA. There will be a viewing from 9:00 a.m.-10:45 a.m., at the funeral home prior to the service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Keystone s, 16 E Noble Ave., Shoemakersville, PA 19555, or online at keystonewarriors.org/donate. Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of arrangements. www.denglerfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019