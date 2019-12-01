Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
610-582-2292
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Weber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Weber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Weber Obituary
Donald H. Weber, 68, of Douglassville, Union Twp., Pa., died on Saturday, November 30, 2019, in his residence. Born in Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late Harry A. Weber and Jeanette E. (Roberts) Weber, of Union Twp., Pa. He was a man with a good heart and a loving husband of Donna K. (Kline) Weber. Don was a self-employed machinist for Weber Machine in Douglassville, Pa., for 40+ years. He enjoyed hunting in his free time. Surviving Don, along with his wife Donna, is one son, Scott M. Weber, husband of Megan Weber, of Douglassville, Pa.; two sisters, Linda Donovan, of Birdsboro, Pa.; and Judy Brisan, of Wyomissing, Pa.; and two grandchildren, Chloe and Lucas. A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Dengler Funeral Home Inc., 144 N Spruce St. Birdsboro, PA. There will be a viewing from 9:00 a.m.-10:45 a.m., at the funeral home prior to the service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Keystone s, 16 E Noble Ave., Shoemakersville, PA 19555, or online at keystonewarriors.org/donate. Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of arrangements. www.denglerfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dengler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -