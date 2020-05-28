Donald William Miller Donald William Miller, 86, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 in his West Wyomissing residence surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Betty L. (Lehman), whom he married on August 1, 2013 and had shared a loving partnership of 39 years. Born in Cressona, he was a son of the late William Irvin and Eva Mae (Miller) Miller. Donald was a 1951 graduate of Cressona High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict. Donald was a cancer and heart attack survivor. He was a skilled carpenter and carpet installer for close to 60 years, working for Ted Smith, Carpet Warehouse, and as an independent contractor, finally retiring in 2015. Donald was a member of Advent Lutheran Church. Donald and Betty enjoyed a fantastic life full of adventure, including a safari in Kenya and wilderness expedition in Alaska. Donald enjoyed wood working, traveling, NASCAR, nature, gardening, hunting, fishing, hiking, trips to the cabin, demonstrating sauerkraut making at the Hay Creek Fall Festival, watching local high school and legion baseball, and spending time with family including annual trips to New York City. He was a volunteer with both Blue Marsh and the Blue Mountain Eagle Climbing Club, and was a member of the Mengel Natural History Society, Baird Ornithological Club, and Reading Public Museum. Donald maintained a section of the Appalachian Trail for nearly 40 years. In addition to his wife, Donald is survived by his two children: Donald C., husband of Lynn Miller, of Ephrata; and Stephanie, wife of Carl Muthard, of Kutztown; his grandchildren Elana (wife of Nicholas Kipe), Aaron Miller, Erica (wife of Peter Lynch), and Collin Muthard; and his great grandsons, Caleb and Owen Kipe. Donald is also survived by his sister, Janice Douglas of Arizona. Donald was predeceased by eight siblings: Arnold Miller, Richard Miller, Gary Miller, Thelma Wilson, Dorothy Alspach, June Naffin, Geraldine Miller, and Phylis Miller. A celebration of Donald’s life will be announced at a later date. Contributions may be made in Donald’s memory to Advent Lutheran Church or any organization of which he was a member or volunteer. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences, tributes, and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 28 to May 31, 2020.